Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.640-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $84 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.38 million.

NVMI stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. 127,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.