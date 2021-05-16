Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $505,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.