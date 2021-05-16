Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Shares of AMAT opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

