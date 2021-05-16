Watchman Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Watchman Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 46,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,951. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.