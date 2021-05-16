Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.17 ($163.73).

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SU stock traded up €3.56 ($4.19) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €131.44 ($154.64). The stock had a trading volume of 832,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €123.80.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

