ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASOMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

ASOS stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

