Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HA traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,140. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

