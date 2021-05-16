GET Protocol (GET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.10 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and $477,765.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00009327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00020147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01067202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00064122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00113396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00062674 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

