ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $792.41 million and $43,084.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for $9,141.16 or 0.19379557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00089427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.00 or 0.00515175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00232801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004911 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.68 or 0.01178070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041095 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

