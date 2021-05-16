Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

