Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 100,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,701.26.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denison Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

Shares of TSE:DML traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -53.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DML. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.