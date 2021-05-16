Zacks: Analysts Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 258,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,374. The company has a market cap of $329.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

