Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.11. Hexcel reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 822,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 498,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,207. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

