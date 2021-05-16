Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 131 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.