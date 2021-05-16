Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 2.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.70 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

