Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 151,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

