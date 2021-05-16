AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $4,415,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.