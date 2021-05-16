Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 2,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 100,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.