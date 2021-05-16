Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mondelez International reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,913 shares of company stock worth $59,174,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.37. 5,171,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

