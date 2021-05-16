Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
AKAM stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.