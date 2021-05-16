Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,633. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

