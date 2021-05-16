Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) PT at $92.82

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,448 shares of company stock worth $7,528,492 over the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.23. 427,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,619. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

