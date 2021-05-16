Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 6,153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $227.82.

