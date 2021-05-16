CryptoAds Marketplace Reaches Market Cap of $503,998.48 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $503,998.48 and $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00232237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004900 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.83 or 0.01178264 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040753 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

