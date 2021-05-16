Watchman Group Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.02. The company had a trading volume of 25,070,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,897,068. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

