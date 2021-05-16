Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Utz Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 954,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

