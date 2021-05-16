Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. 21,181,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

