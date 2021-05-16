The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$81.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$87.73. 2,987,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,436. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$54.56 and a 12 month high of C$87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.48.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

