MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $405.00.

Several research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $33.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $521.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4,344.25 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

