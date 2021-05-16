iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.81. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

