Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 433.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

LIN stock opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $177.92 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

