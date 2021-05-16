Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

