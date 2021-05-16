DubaiCoin (DBIX) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $610,184.14 and approximately $1,426.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00066186 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00042008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013605 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

