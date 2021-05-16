SuperLauncher Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $358,917.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00090327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.40 or 0.00512605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00232052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004869 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.08 or 0.01164215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040989 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,403,336 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

