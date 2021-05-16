Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $522,200.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00014357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $71.98 million and approximately $522,200.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,678.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.66 or 0.07581379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,187.16 or 0.02489935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00635452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00202104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00814975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.00652169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.20 or 0.00554137 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

