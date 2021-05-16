$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.27. Magna International reported earnings per share of ($1.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of MGA stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Magna International by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at about $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

