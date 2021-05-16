Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.25 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.