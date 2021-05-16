Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $264.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.62 and its 200 day moving average is $254.84. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.