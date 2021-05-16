Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VYM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $108.71.

