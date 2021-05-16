YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.YETI also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE YETI traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $88.55. 2,548,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. YETI has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.