Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

