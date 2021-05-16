Brokerages Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Target Price at $132.17

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.17.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

CDLX stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. 606,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,803. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,032 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $494,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,873,146.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,350. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after buying an additional 217,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

