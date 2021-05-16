Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 91,110 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,021 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 91,110 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $119,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $118.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

