ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $133,816.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

