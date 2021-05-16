Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.54 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $63.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

