Meme Achieves Market Cap of $26.41 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Meme has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $943.36 or 0.01963493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.86 or 0.00717785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005434 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

