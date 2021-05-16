Rainicorn (RAINI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $200,244.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $200,244.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.63 or 0.00509160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.14 or 0.00231322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004875 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00041122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.27 or 0.01155714 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

