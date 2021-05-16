Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,524 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

