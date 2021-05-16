Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

BILI stock traded up $9.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. 7,448,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

