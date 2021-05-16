Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 90,765 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

