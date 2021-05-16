Goodwin Investment Advisory Buys New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

PSX stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

